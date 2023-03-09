Benton Heir Says He Was Kept In Dark On Streisand Sale

By Cara Salvatore (March 8, 2023, 11:51 PM EST) -- A descendant of artist Thomas Hart Benton said Wednesday in a trial against UMB over its trusteeship of Benton's estate that when the Missouri bank made plans to show numerous artworks to Barbra Streisand for possible purchase, he was neither asked for consent nor kept informed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS