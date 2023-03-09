Crisco Buyer Fights Co.'s Bid To Slip Cooking Spray Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 9, 2023, 8:42 PM EST) -- The named plaintiff in a proposed class action against B&G Foods over its Butter No-Stick Spray is firing back against B&G's "baseless accusations" that his attorney improperly solicited him to bring the suit, pointing to a "litany" of instances when the company's counsel has hurled "assertions of impropriety without due consideration."...

