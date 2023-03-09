Conn. Co.'s Failures Hiked Cost Of NYC Film Studio, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (March 9, 2023, 3:41 PM EST) -- A concrete company that worked on the construction of a TV and film studio in the Bronx owes nearly $1 million to the general contractor for numerous failures that drove up the cost of the project, according to a lawsuit filed in Connecticut state court that seeks to enforce a New York court's default judgment....

