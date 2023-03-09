Boeing Settles Suit Over Soured Deal Just Before Trial

By Rachel Riley (March 9, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- Boeing and a 737 MAX part supplier have sorted out an acrimonious contract dispute that led a judge to call out the parties' filings that appeared to be intended to embarrass each other, four days before the case was slated for trial in Washington federal court....

