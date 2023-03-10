Gun Distributors Agree To Halt Sales Of 'Ghost' Parts In NY

By Katherine Smith (March 10, 2023, 3:01 PM EST) -- Ten national gun distributors accused of selling tens of thousands of gun components to New York customers without conducting background checks have agreed to stop selling firearms parts that can be made into untraceable "ghost guns," according to an order filed Thursday....

