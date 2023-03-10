Atty Tells Texas High Court Barratry Claims Can't Stand

By Lauren Castle (March 9, 2023, 11:03 PM EST) -- A personal injury attorney has told the Texas Supreme Court he can't face a suit alleging he paid "case runners" to solicit grieving families because the alleged acts didn't happen, and even if they had, they would have been legal outside the Lone Star State....

