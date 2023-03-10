Janssen Must Hand Over Records In Kickback Case

By Brian Dowling (March 10, 2023, 1:39 PM EST) -- Janssen Biotech Inc. must hand over its communications with federal agencies regarding a former employee's claims filed on behalf of the government that the company paid doctors kickbacks to boost its drug sales, a Boston federal judge ordered....

