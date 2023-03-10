Judge Sets Receiver For Firm Allegedly Run By Disbarred Atty

By Daniel Connolly (March 10, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- A California judge appointed a receiver Friday to control the assets of Litigation Practice Group, an Orange County firm that represents tens of thousands of debtors around the country and is allegedly controlled by a disbarred attorney who investors say has hidden millions of dollars....

