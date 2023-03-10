NFL Plan Urges 5th Circ. To Reverse Ex-Player's Benefits Win

By Ivan Moreno (March 10, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- The National Football League's player retirement plan has said a district court was wrong to find it owed a former running back the highest level of disability payments, telling the Fifth Circuit that the player's appeal for benefits was two days late and the court should have deferred to plan officials' decision as well....

