Protected Status Applicants Say Gov't Denying Work Permits

By Rae Ann Varona (March 10, 2023, 7:45 PM EST) -- Citizens of Afghanistan, Haiti and Somalia lodged a proposed class action against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services over its refusal to let them work while awaiting temporary immigration protections, saying they risk years of not providing for themselves or their families....

