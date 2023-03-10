Texas School District Not Ready To Arbitrate $16M Suit

By Caroline Simson (March 10, 2023, 9:00 PM EST) -- A South Texas school district is fighting its insurance companies' bid to immediately arbitrate a coverage dispute after Hurricane Hanna tore through the area in July 2020 and allegedly caused more than $16 million in damage to its schools and administrative buildings, saying the motion is premature....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS