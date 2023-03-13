Law Groups Tell Full 11th Circ. Roundup Claims Negate EPA

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 13, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Two nonprofit public interest law firms threw their support behind Monsanto Co., urging the full Eleventh Circuit to undo a panel's ruling that a Georgia doctor's claims the company failed to warn consumers that its Roundup weed killer could cause cancer were not preempted by federal regulations....

