Full 9th Circ. Asked To Review ERISA Reprocessing Appeal

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 10, 2023, 8:55 PM EST) -- Thousands of participants in health plans administered by United Behavioral Health who sought reprocessing of 67,000 claims for mental health and substance use disorder treatment urged the full Ninth Circuit on Friday to reconsider a three-judge panel's decision, warning of "dire nationwide consequences" absent rehearing....

