CVS Tells 9th Circ. Choctaw's Claims Must Be Arbitrated

By Ali Sullivan (March 14, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Subsidiaries of CVS Health Corp. say an arbitrator should hear the Choctaw Nation's challenges to arbitration in a dispute over prescription drug reimbursement, urging the Ninth Circuit to affirm an Arizona federal judge's order sending the parties to arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS