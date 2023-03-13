7-Eleven ATM Supplier Can't Beat Deceptive Prompt Claims

By Gina Kim (March 13, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to toss a proposed class action accusing 7-Eleven ATM supplier FCTI Inc. of scamming customers by presenting them with a misleading "Continue/Cancel" prompt for cash withdrawals that charged fees twice, finding there to be factual disputes on whether a reasonable customer would understand the prompt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS