Wegmans Beats False Ad Suit Over Cake Mix, For Good

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 13, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a reworked version of a proposed consumer class action claiming a Wegmans-brand vanilla cake mix is falsely labeled as "naturally flavored," saying the suit doesn't plausibly allege that the product contains an artificial vanilla substitute....

