BigLaw Names Leave Russia, But Their Offices Remain

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 13, 2023, 1:31 PM GMT) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a domino effect of international law firms closing their doors in Moscow and other Russian cities. BigLaw might have left the country — but most of their operations remain under new names....

