Insurers Say Hyundai, Kia Vehicles Lack Needed Theft Tech

By Collin Krabbe (March 13, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual, American Family and dozens of other insurance companies have told a California federal court that Hyundai and Kia upped the risk of property claims by not installing immobilizers or other anti-theft tech or designs on certain trim models, skirting federal standards in the process....

