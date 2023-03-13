SPAC Investor Sues Over 'Abysmal' $16B Mortgage Biz Merger

By Charlie Innis (March 13, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company's investor says in Delaware Chancery Court that the SPAC's managers misled shareholders about a $16 billion merger with United Wholesale Mortgage so that they could reap a return from what turned out to be an "abysmal" deal....

