Progressive Unit Faces Cert. Bid Over Totaled Vehicle Payouts

By Jennifer Mandato (March 13, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Progressive unit policyholder is seeking class certification from a Tennessee federal judge after alleging the insurer undervalues the actual cash value of vehicles deemed to be total losses, saying class treatment would guarantee insureds receive any benefits they may be entitled to....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS