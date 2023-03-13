2nd Circ. Won't Undo Colgate's $300M Loss In ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 13, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected Colgate-Palmolive's challenge to a $300 million loss in a class action from ex-workers who said they were shorted on lump-sum retirement payouts, saying the language in their retirement plan clearly showed they were entitled to more money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS