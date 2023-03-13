Widow Gets $20M In Conn. Asbestos Death Suit Verdict

By Mike Curley (March 13, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut jury has awarded $20 million to the widow of a man who died of mesothelioma in 2020, finding DAP Inc. and Vanderbilt Minerals LLC liable for producing and supplying a window glaze that the man was exposed to starting in the 1960s....

