Mercedes-Benz Downplayed Piston Defect Issue, Drivers Say

By MJ Koo (March 13, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz customers told a California federal judge on Monday that the carmaker, in its bid to toss a proposed class action over a piston defect, gave a "half-baked explanation that mischaracterized the defect" by limiting the scope of the issue to only certain model years of the cars....

