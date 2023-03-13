Ex-Employee Adds Civil Rights Claims To Detroit Tigers Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 13, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Black former clubhouse manager for the Detroit Tigers who sued the team in November after being fired and replaced by his "much younger" white assistant on Monday added claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to his suit in Michigan federal court....

