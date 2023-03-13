Ga. Judge Sends Ethylene Oxide Cases Back To State Court

By Tom Lotshaw (March 13, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT) -- Several people suing Becton Dickinson and Co. over ethylene oxide emissions from a medical equipment sterilization facility in Georgia will be allowed to dismiss their federal law claims to instead pursue the suit in state court, in a move the company described as blatant gamesmanship and forum shopping....

