9th Circ. Vacates Class Cert. In LuLaRoe Sales Tax Suit

By Craig Clough (March 13, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday vacated class certification for more than 10,000 Alaskan consumers accusing clothing retailer LuLaRoe of charging sales tax on their purchases in tax-free jurisdictions, ruling the district court did not properly consider that some customers received discounts to offset the sales tax....

