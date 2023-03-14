Charter Sued For Failure To Prorate Canceled Internet Service

By Kelly Lienhard (March 14, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that the cancellation policy for the telecommunications company's internet service violates various state consumer protection regulations by requiring customers to pay for internet even after the service has been stopped....

