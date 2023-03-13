Bessemer Reaches $5M Deal In 401(k) Self-Dealing Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 13, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Bessemer Trust Co. agreed to pay $5 million to settle a suit filed in New York federal court alleging it loaded its employee 401(k) retirement plan with underperforming proprietary investment funds, causing current and former workers to lose millions of dollars....

