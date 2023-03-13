SVB, Execs Hit With 1st Shareholder Suit Over Implosion

By Hailey Konnath (March 13, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank on Monday was slapped with what appeared to be the first proposed shareholder class action over the bank's collapse, with investors claiming that SVB and its executives knew rising interest rates could make it "particularly susceptible to a bank run," but opted to hide that knowledge....

