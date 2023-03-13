Hospital Network Strikes $6M Deal In Sweeping ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 13, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan hospital network agreed to pay $6 million to settle a class action alleging it allowed its $1.6 billion employee retirement plan to be saddled with high-cost investments and excessive fees, according to a federal judge's Monday order granting preliminary approval....

