1-800-Flowers Investor Suit Tossed After 2nd Circ. Remand

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed a derivative investor suit that sought disgorgement of $4.9 million in short-swing profits from a hedge fund that holds shares in 1-800-Flowers, ruling that the plaintiff failed to show he suffered a concrete harm and therefore lacks standing under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021 TransUnion ruling....

