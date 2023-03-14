Schlumberger Unit Asks 5th Circ. To Rethink Coverage Loss

By Jennifer Mandato (March 14, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Schlumberger Technology Corp. told the Fifth Circuit it incorrectly applied Texas law when it relieved an insurer of the duty to cover costs stemming from a four-vehicle accident, arguing that the appellate court failed to consider Schlumberger's "reasonable" argument, as a district court did....

