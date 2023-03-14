Rival Says Houdini Antics Can't Save Chess Prodigy Libel Suit

By Elaine Briseño (March 14, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is asking a Missouri federal court to throw out a lawsuit by rival Hans Moke Niemann, saying his "Houdini-worthy attempts" to support accusations of libel and slander are not enough to save a suit he is using as a vehicle to silence his critics, which is a violation of their right to free speech....

