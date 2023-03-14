Mich. High Court Rejects Insurer's Bid To Question Clinics

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 14, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court says it will let a lower-court ruling stand and not review whether an insurer has standing to challenge a medical clinic's compliance with business incorporation laws as a defense against having to pay no-fault auto claims....

