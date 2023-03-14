Investors Say Signature Bank Misled Them Before Collapse

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The recently collapsed Signature Bank was hit with a proposed investor class action on Tuesday, claiming the bank failed to disclose to shareholders that it did not have the "strong fundamentals" it represented itself as having prior to its Sunday night takeover by New York's financial regulators....

