Calbiotech Urges Rejection Of Ex-Worker's Sanctions Bid

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 14, 2023, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Calbiotech Inc. and its defense attorneys asked a California federal judge to disregard a request for sanctions against them from a former employee alleging mismanagement of a 401(k) plan, denying allegations from the ex-worker that counsel hurled obscenities at him or fabricated evidence....

