Hackers Used Police Database In 'Doxxing' Scam, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (March 14, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Two men alleged to be part of a cybercriminal organization have been indicted on charges of using a stolen password to access a federal law enforcement database and using the information to extort money from victims as part of a "doxxing" scheme....

