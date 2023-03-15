11th Circ. Orders USAA's $5M Bad-Faith Fight To Trial

By Hope Patti (March 15, 2023, 12:23 AM EDT) -- A USAA unit must face claims that its alleged bad-faith conduct caused its policyholder to suffer a $5 million excess judgment in a trial over a serious car accident, the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday, reversing and remanding the insurer's early win against the injured driver....

