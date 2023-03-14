Optis Fights To Revive SEPs In Wireless IP War

By Ronan Barnard (March 14, 2023, 8:40 PM GMT) -- Patent portfolio manager PanOptis LLC units urged a London appeals court Tuesday to overturn a ruling that wireless standard-essential patents were "obvious" in its ongoing patent battle with Apple Inc., saying that the judge's reasoning was not supported by the available evidence....

