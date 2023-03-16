FTC's Health Privacy Actions Offer 5 Advertising Takeaways

By Kate Black and Sam Castic (March 16, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission recently announced two enforcement actions under the FTC Act against digital health companies that focus on the use and disclosure of information for online advertising purposes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS