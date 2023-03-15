Theme Park Entrepreneur Gets 2 Years For Tax Fraud

By Khadrice Rollins (March 15, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The CEO of AmericaTowne Holdings Inc., a company trying to raise money to build an American-style theme park in China, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to taking $3 million from business accounts and diverting the money to personal accounts....

