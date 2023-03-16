Texas Judge Challenges Claim Abortion Pill Suit Filed Too Late

By Lauren Castle (March 15, 2023, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge overseeing a high-profile fight over abortion medication asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration whether allegations that it unlawfully approved a drug more than 20 years ago were time-barred, noting at a Wednesday hearing that anti-abortion groups claim the agency waited years to take action....

