Palo Alto Engineer Loses Acquittal Bid Over Insider Trading

By Gina Kim (March 15, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Palo Alto Networks engineer convicted of securities fraud has lost his bid for an acquittal after a California federal judge found the government presented sufficient evidence of his crimes, including pursuing confidential trading information from a colleague and placing "ever-bolder bets" on the information....

