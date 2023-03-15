Mich. Judge Doubtful Of Auto Co.'s Malpractice Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (March 15, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate judge on Wednesday indicated he mostly agreed with an auto sales middleman pursuing malpractice claims against a former attorney, but doubted he would side with it on perhaps the most important question: whether the company's underlying case was a winner. ...

