Former Investor Suing Gamer Biz CEO For Unfavorable Sale

By Elaine Briseño (March 15, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former investor of esports coaching business Gamer Sensei has filed a proposed class action in Delaware's Chancery Court accusing the founder and former CEO of neglecting his fiduciary duties by prioritizing his personal needs over what was best for stockholders when he sold the company....

