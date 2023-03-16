Ga. Justices Uphold Punitive Damages Cap In Assault Case

By Tom Lotshaw (March 16, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Georgia's top court upheld the constitutionality of the state's $250,000 punitive damages cap Wednesday, affirming a trial court decision to slash a $50 million jury award for the estate of a deceased woman who was sexually assaulted as a teen at a behavioral health facility....

