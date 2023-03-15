Blue Cross, Teen Must Weigh Trans Exclusion Suit Pause

By Patrick Hoff (March 15, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield and a transgender teen who sued the insurer for denying coverage of dysphoria-related treatments must tell a Washington federal court why it shouldn't hold off on further decisions in the case pending the Ninth Circuit's consideration of a pivotal appeal involving benefit claims administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS