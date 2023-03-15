Logistics Firm's US Ties Doom Thule Air Base Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (March 15, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A logistics firm's American ties doomed its efforts to keep a management contract for Thule Air Base in Greenland, the federal claims court has ruled, backing the U.S. Air Force's ruling that the firm was ineligible to bid on a $3.95 billion follow-up deal....

