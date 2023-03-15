Secret ComEd Tapes Will Prove Madigan Bribery, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (March 15, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Chicago federal jury Wednesday that they would hear more than 100 recordings of four former Commonwealth Edison executives and lobbyists describing in their own words an intricate, yearslong scheme to bribe former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan to advance the utility's legislative agenda....

