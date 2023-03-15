Software Co. Can't Dump Claims Before Inspection Tech Retrial

By Andrew Karpan (March 15, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge determined that a transportation inspection software company will have to argue to jurors all over again that the 3D railway track assessment technology it sold to CSX Transportation doesn't infringe two patents, after a first trial on the issue was derailed by "prejudicial statements."...

